Police establish crime scene in Bracken Ridge after suspicious death
Police investigate possible murder in Brisbane’s north

by Nathan Edwards
31st Jan 2021 3:11 PM
Police have shut down two north Brisbane streets on Sunday afternoon after a person was found dead inside a home.

A crime scene was declared in 2 Slaughter Street, Bracken Ridge. Police are treating the death as suspicious.

More than a dozen police officers and detectives have gathered outside a large brick home.

Two people believed to be related to the deceased were seen leaving a neighbouring home visibly distraught.

An elderly woman also being taken away in a car.

Nearby residents were shocked to see their "normally quiet" street become a crime scene, calling it "a great neighbourhood".

Detectives are this afternoon trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, not ruling out the incident being a murder.

 

