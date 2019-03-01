Police investigate house fire in Beecher

Firefighters were called to a Beecher property on fire this morning.

POLICE are currently investigating an early morning house fire at Beecher, south of Gladstone.

At 3.50am, firefighters were called to an address on Pams Court and found the house well alight.

Four crews attended the scene, with the blaze under control an hour later.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were on scene until 7am and has now been handed over to the Queensland Police Service and fire investigators.

A police spokesman said the fire is deemed suspicious until found otherwise.

