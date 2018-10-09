Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Police investigate body found in CQ creek

9th Oct 2018 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

POLICE are investigating an incident at Yeppoon this morning after a body was found in a waterway.

Queensland Police Service were called to Merv Anderson Park around 5.20am after a passer-by witnessed a person in Ross Creek.

It has been alleged the walking path on the Henry Beak Bridge was closed while police investigated the incident.

Police were able to locate the person a short time later and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Related Items

editors picks henry beak bridge merv anderson park police investigation queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mental Health facility to help fill a 'missing gap'

    premium_icon Mental Health facility to help fill a 'missing gap'

    News IT IS hoped a new $12m mental health unit in New Auckland will help fill the "missing gap" and provide much-needed support services to residents of the region.

    Fisherman hospitalised after shark bite 'down to the bone'

    Fisherman hospitalised after shark bite 'down to the bone'

    Breaking THE 55yo man was attacked 12 hours ago and has been hospitalised

    $4.7M PROJECT: Plans revealed for Toolooa High upgrade

    premium_icon $4.7M PROJECT: Plans revealed for Toolooa High upgrade

    News Plans for the new learning centre have been revealed.

    Local Partners