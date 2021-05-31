Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Car fire at Coolum Beach
News

Police investigate as stolen car ‘totally destroyed’ in fire

Eden Boyd
31st May 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency crews have rushed to Coolum Beach after a car was set on fire on Monday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the western end of W Coolum Road about 6.10am.

A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett
A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett

She said when the crew arrived the car was almost completely burnt out and was located near the Coolum Creek boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was reportedly stolen and then set alight.

By 6.55am the car was "totally destroyed" and fire crews left the scene about 7am.

A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett
A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett

Residents reported hearing explosions and seeing black smoke in the area.

More to come.

car firesunshine coast breaking news coolum beach scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday night. Did we spot you there?

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...

        Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        Premium Content Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        News Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to...