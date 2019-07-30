Menu
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

