Police investigate after man found dead in car
DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a man who was found in a car in Holland Park West in Brisbane's south overnight.
Police said they were called to an area outside C.B. Mott Park on Logan Rd about 11pm.
A member of the public found the vehicle.
"A 30-year-old Urangan man was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.
"Police have established a crime scene and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.
"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white 2008 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 642-KWR in the Holland Park West area last night, or who may have dashcam vision from Logan Road to contact police."
Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000