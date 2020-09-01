Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Mt Debatable paddock near Gayndah on August 31. Picture: File
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Mt Debatable paddock near Gayndah on August 31. Picture: File
Crime

Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

Sam Turner
1st Sep 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the timeline leading up to a man's death on a property at Mt Debatable near Gayndah.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was found dead in a car on a rural property about 3pm, after a family member reported him missing.

Gayndah police said the man was from Lowood, aged in his 70s and had been found by a property owner who was going to check on water for his cattle, when he located the vehicle in his paddock.

Investigations are still ongoing, however they're treating the death as non-suspicious.

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

gayndah police missing person gayndah qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s best dance teacher ‘honoured’ to have title

        Premium Content Gladstone’s best dance teacher ‘honoured’ to have title

        News The dance teacher described her pleasant surprise after being crowned Gladstone’s favourite for 2020.

        IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 31.

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling...