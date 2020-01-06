Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Crime

Police investigate after gun shot, brawl wakes street

Felicity Ripper
6th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after residents of a small Coast street woke yesterday to the sound of a gunshot reverberating through the neighbourhood.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said "some type of dispute" broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning before police were called to Feathertop Cct at Caloundra West.

"It's not yet clear on exactly what happened but it is believed a fire arm was discharged, not at a person," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"A brawl also broke out 100m down the street."

Sen Sgt Edwards said the incident did not seem to be a home invasion at this point in time and there was no reports of injuries in relation to the incident.

"No one (involved in the incident) is being cooperative with police," he said.

Charges are yet to be made and the investigation is ongoing.

caloundra dispute editors picks gun shots
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car of missing man found

        UPDATE: Car of missing man found

        News UPDATE: Police say if missing Fabio Kleynhans is not found today a land search would begin tomorrow

        Is this Agnes Water’s most colourful house?

        premium_icon Is this Agnes Water’s most colourful house?

        Property A rainbow house has hit the market with it’s own aquarium where the owners used to...

        ’Hit home hardest’: Helping in 1770’s major disasters

        premium_icon ’Hit home hardest’: Helping in 1770’s major disasters

        News VMR Round Hill volunteer reflects on helping out with the Spirit of 1770 fire and...

        YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

        premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

        News BEACHES and sunsets have dominated the genres of photographs sent in to The...