Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
News

‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

by Benedict Brook
28th Mar 2019 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM

THOUSANDS of Melbourne commuters have been stranded after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown with armed police at one of the network's busiest stations.

Passengers on Twitter have said hundreds of people have been prevented from boarding trains at Flagstaff station on the city loop.

Footage has emerged of police at the station. Some passengers have said a man with a gun was seen at the station. Police have not confirmed this as yet.

 

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

Victoria Police has said it is "responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station.

"Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now."

More to come

