Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

crime ice-cream robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        premium_icon ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        Environment Dozens of fish caracasses were dumped in a local waterway, left to attract stonefish and sharks.

        Popular store closes after decades of business

        premium_icon Popular store closes after decades of business

        News The store’s owners took to Facebook to announce the closure on Thursday.

        ‘He was lucky he got away’

        premium_icon ‘He was lucky he got away’

        News A 4WD was completely destroyed by fire yesterday, but a local firefighter says the...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you sorted.