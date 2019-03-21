Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
Crime

Cops call for help to solve riddle

by Stephanie Bedo
21st Mar 2019 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM

Police have called for "muggle" assistance to find a wizard they think can help them solve a crime.

The wizard was seen riding the streets of a Logan suburb, south of Brisbane in Queensland, about the same time a grass fire broke out about 1pm on March 5.

Officers were called to Kimridge Drive following reports of smoke in the area in Heritage Park.

A grass fire was located on a vacant block and quickly extinguished with no major damage.

 

The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police

 

The incident followed a house fire on an adjacent block of land in August last year which completely destroyed the residence.

Queensland Police released CCTV of a person who may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to the grass fire and posted the footage to Facebook hoping someone may recognise "the young wizard".

"Inquiries with local muggles have been unsuccessful to solve this riddle, however police have ruled out any involvement of He Who Must Be Named," they wrote on the Facebook post.

The footage depicts a young person dressed in a wizard's costume riding on a bike near the scene on Kimridge Drive.

Police believe the wizard may have witnessed the incident and is urging them to fly forward.

editors picks hunt police queensland case young wizard

Top Stories

    Woman charged after alleged abduction of five-year-old

    premium_icon Woman charged after alleged abduction of five-year-old

    News She was reported missing to police by her mother at 3.15pm after it was realised she was not at the Malakoff St property.

    Private and public services planned in hospital take-over

    premium_icon Private and public services planned in hospital take-over

    Politics Health Minister's plans for future of Gladstone Mater hospital

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:30 PM
    VESSEL SINKING INQUEST: Architect reveals how ship sunk

    premium_icon VESSEL SINKING INQUEST: Architect reveals how ship sunk

    News The inquest continues to shed new light into two tragic sinkings

    NEW FOR OLD: Safety campaign will offer free batteries

    premium_icon NEW FOR OLD: Safety campaign will offer free batteries

    News Taking care of this one household device could save your life.