BREAKING: Police hunt two suspects after carjacking attempt

POLICE are hunting for two men after an alleged carjacking attempt at South Gladstone this morning.

The incident occurred on Derby St at the intersection with Toolooa St between 10.25am and 10.30am.

A 22-year-old man told police he was alone in his car, a blue Commodore sedan, and was waiting to turn left down Toolooa St towards Barney Point when he saw two men approach the vehicle in front of him.

The two men tried the doors of the other car but were unsuccessful in gaining entry and the car sped off, according to the 22-year-old's statement.

That's when he said the two men turned their attention towards him.

One of the men opened his passenger door, jumped inside and told him to get out of the vehicle while punching him, the man told police.

He said he managed to punch back and knock the other man out of the car, but before he could leave the scene the second man opened the driver's side door and attacked him as well.

He then managed to fight off the second man, who fell to the ground, before fleeing the scene in his car and calling police.

CARJACKING: Police are looking for two Caucasian males with beards after a suspected carjacking attempt in South Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

Scenes of crime officers have since taken fingerprints from the car in question and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Both suspects are described as Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing black jackets and both sporting beards.

One of the suspects was wearing black pants while the other was wearing camouflage pants.

At least one of the suspects is believed to have been carrying a skateboard at the start of the incident.

CRIME SCENE: The intersection of Toolooa St and Derby St at South Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

Police are requesting any members of the public who may have seen something around that time to come forward and contact Gladstone Police on 4971 3222, Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Anyone driving through that area around that time with a dashcam is also encouraged to contact police.