Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Police hunt man after reports he exposed himself to 8yo girl

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have been searching for a scruffy-looking bearded man after reports he followed an eight-year-old girl into a toilet block and exposed himself at a popular Mackay park.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they received two calls on Thursday afternoon about the suspicious behaviour at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

The man, described as being about 165cm tall and in his mid 40s to 50s with medium to long grey hair, also reportedly approached a mother and her daughter along a footpath.

More stories:

'F*** the court': Man's vile tirade against former partner

PHOTOS: Aussie Family BBQ brings Mackay community together

It is understood he was wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured pants at the time of both incidents.

The QPS spokeswoman said no official complaint was made to police but they attended the park to carry out "extensive patrols".

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

No person of interest was found.

If you have information, phone PoliceLink on 131444.

More Stories

mackay botanic gardens mackay crime mackay police districts
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        Premium Content Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        People and Places A Gladstone art photographer is preparing for the ultimate road trip, capturing portraits of every day Australians along the way.

        Award-winning band to play at CQ festival

        Premium Content Award-winning band to play at CQ festival

        News “This is what a 21st century blues band should sound like - a howling celebration...

        $140m support for small businesses

        Premium Content $140m support for small businesses

        Money Small businesses recovering from the pandemic will be given greater support with a...

        Rural bikie club hosting charity ride for austism sufferers

        Premium Content Rural bikie club hosting charity ride for austism sufferers

        News “We thought ‘what better a cause to raise money for’.”