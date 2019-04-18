Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police hunt for info after woman impaled on highway

Meg Gannon
by
18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are calling for information about an incident in which a woman was impaled by a metal rod along the Warrego Hwy.

A 60-year-old Laidley Heights woman was driving behind a rigid truck on February 25 when a 50cm metal rod reportedly fell off the truck and smashed through the woman's windscreen, striking her in the chest.

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from the serious injuries.

Police have currently identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom-fitted tray. They are calling out to the driver to come forward to assist the investigation.

 

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

Witnesses are being urged to come forward if they know anything about the incident.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crimestopper police police investigation policelink warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate lectures teen: 'stick to drinking pots of beer'

    premium_icon Magistrate lectures teen: 'stick to drinking pots of beer'

    News A GLADSTONE teen who drunkenly launched himself into a wall at a strip club has been told to stick to drinking pots of beers instead of schooners.

    Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    premium_icon Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    Politics FUTURE CQ: What community leaders want to make Gladstone thrive.

    Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    premium_icon Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    Whats On Find out all the details about inaugural event

    'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    premium_icon 'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    Whats On Find out all the info on the first ever line crossing party