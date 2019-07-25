Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport service station with a knife.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, allegedly entered the Ferry Road petrol station on Friday, June 21 Aat 8pm armed with a knife and demanded a packet for cigarettes from a female employee.

The 42-year-old woman refused and the man repeated his demand before she activated an alarm.

The wannabe thief then fled on foot.

The woman was not physically injured from the incident.

Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.
Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.

Police are appealing for information from the public to try to locate the man described to be caucasian with dark eyes and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hooded jumper with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

failed robbery nife attack robbery servo robbery

Top Stories

    Drunk martial arts instructor's bizarre chat with police

    premium_icon Drunk martial arts instructor's bizarre chat with police

    News A MARTIAL arts instructor was told he "should have just cooperated with police" instead of ending up in court after a bizarre encounter with police.

    Teen to pay $800 compo after Dicey's courtesy bus smash

    premium_icon Teen to pay $800 compo after Dicey's courtesy bus smash

    News He did not have any ID and consequently was not allowed entry.

    Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    premium_icon Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    Business New report reveals the extent of declining passengers and flights.

    Man accused of rape after removing condom

    premium_icon Man accused of rape after removing condom

    Crime The woman believed he was a nice man and the pair went on dates.