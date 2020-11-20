Menu
Gladstone police are on the lookout for a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan that allegedly evaded officers at South Gladstone on Friday morning and took off at high speed. Photo: Queensland Police Service.
News

Police hunt car after South Gladstone incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 10:59 AM
GLADSTONE police are on the lookout for a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan after it allegedly evaded officers at South Gladstone this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers reported an evade police incident on Toolooa Street at 10.50am.

The spokeswoman said officers tried to intercept the vehicle when it took off at high speed.

Minutes before, a dark blue detectives’ vehicle was seen heading east on Toolooa Street with lights and sirens on.

Shortly after, it is understood a member of the public reported seeing the Commodore sedan travelling west on Elizabeth Street at South Gladstone, before it turned into Margaret Street and accelerated rapidly.

The Commodore then went around the roundabout at the intersection of Philip Street and Gladstone Benaraby Road, before it overtook a number of cars on the wrong side of the road heading west.

The vehicle is reportedly being driven by a man.

More to come.

