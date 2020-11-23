Menu
Police horses patrol Noosa roads during Schoolies Week.
Crime

Police horses assaulted in ‘hectic’ Noosa Schoolies night

Matt Collins
23rd Nov 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
Schoolies celebrations proved to be a "hectic couple of hours" for police on Sunday who fined two school leavers for assaults on police horses as 2500 people hit Noosa Main Beach.

Noosa police had their busiest run of Schoolies arrests yet, in a night that left one student in hospital after a Hastings St assault.

Acting officer-in-charge Sergeant Troy Cavell said two school leavers had flicked horses on the backside in separate incidents.

Police horses patrol Noosa roads during Schoolies Week.
"These are police horses," Sgt Cavell said.

"They are part of the police service.

"Would you go up to a police officer and do that?"

He said police issued $400 fines to two schoolies for assaulting the horses.

THEY'RE HERE: Police on high alert as schoolies hit Coast

Schoolies in Noosa: Beach closed after night one festivities

Sgt Cavell said police modified their plan to disperse the large crowd gathering on Main Beach on Sunday night.

Officers enforced a strict zero alcohol possession and the lights over Main Beach were dimmed and then turned off about 11pm.

Noosa police said up to 2500 school leavers gathered at Noosa Main Beach for Schoolies celebrations on Sunday night.
"Our changing of the enforcement and zero alcohol plus the lighting seems to be working," he said.

According to Sgt Cavell, by 2am Monday Noosa Heads was "pretty well clear of the crowd".

As police prepare for another big night on Noosa's beaches, they hoped their new strategy will allow the school leavers are safe and enjoyable night of celebrations.

"It'll be Groundhog Day, as we will be repeating this nightly until the weekend," Sgt Cavell said.

