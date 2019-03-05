Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police renew search for Patricia Riggs’ remains

by Patrick Billings
5th Mar 2019 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a day-long search, police have finished exacavating the site where it is believed Patricia Riggs remains could be.

The site at Morayfield Road, Burpengary will be under police guard overnight until the search resumes in the morning.

The woman was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs in 2001 at Margate

Riggs was found guilty in February this year of her manslaughter.

He told the court that he buried her body in bush near Morayfield but later moved some of her remains to his own backyard.

These were found by the new owner after Riggs had sold the home.

 

Patricia Ann Riggs, who was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs.
Patricia Ann Riggs, who was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs.

On the day of the verdict he provided information to authorities about where the balance of her remains may be buried.

A member of Patriciaâ€™s family confirmed police were currently digging up a reserve in Morayfield in a bid to find the remains.

Riggs found not guilty of murder and will be sentenced for manslaughter on March 18.

More Stories

editors picks patricia riggs

Top Stories

    Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    premium_icon Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    News Gladstone man lived two doors down from his child victims, court told.

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    News Prizes are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club

    BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    premium_icon BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    News This week's weather is not in line with the overall autumn outlook.

    New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    premium_icon New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    News The Gladstone practitioner offers bulk-billing services.