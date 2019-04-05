Menu
Police in Greece have charged a man with the murder of former Australian gangster John Macris. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man charged over Aussie gangster’s murder

by Ellen Whinnett, European Correspondent
5th Apr 2019 5:18 AM
POLICE in Greece have charged a man with the murder of former Australian gangster John Macris. Athens police announced overnight that a 30-year-old Bulgarian-Turkish man had been charged over the October 31 killing.

John Macris leaving Downing Centre Courts. Picture: Supplied
John Macris and Viktoria Karida at their 2016 wedding on the Greek island of Mykonos. Picture: Supplied
He was not named.

It is reported that police are still searching for the man's 35-year-old brother who is suspected of being an accomplice.

Viktoria Karyda, the wife of John Macris, watches her husband’s coffin leave the funeral ceremony last November. Picture: Supplied
Macris, 46, was shot four times as he got into his car outside his house in the upscale Athens suburb of Glyfada.
He was on his way to the opening of an office belonging to his security company.

Macris was gunned down in a seaside suburb of Athens. Picture: Supplied
Police made no comment on whether the arrest had any connection to the investigation into the Athens car bomb attack on Australian bikie Amad Jay Malkoun.

