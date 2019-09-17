CCTV: ‘Police had to tell woman she had been assaulted’

GOLD Coast police are hunting for a man after an alleged indecent assault of a woman for more than two minutes while she was sleeping in a taxi.

Footage of a man police are searching for was released this morning as investigations into the August 25 attack continue.

The incident occurred just before 4am that Sunday morning when a taxi driver picked up a 20-year-old Palm Beach woman from a Broadbeach establishment.

The man police are searching for.

Police say an unknown man approached the vehicle and asked if they were headed in the direction of Tallebudgera, before getting into the rear of the taxi.

During the drive, the man reached forward to the front passenger seat and indecently assaulted the sleeping woman for approximately two minutes, police alleged in a statement.

AMAZING OFFER: GET A SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A 8.0 WITH THIS BULLETIN SUBSCRIPTION (T & Cs apply)

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 25.

The 51-year-old driver stopped at Tahiti Ave to drop the woman off and intervened to stop the man when he realised what was allegedly happening.

The alleged attacker then got out of the taxi and attempted to forcefully pull the woman from the taxi's front passenger seat, police claim.

The driver quickly drove away, while the man grabbed onto the side sliding-door of the taxi and ripped it off its hinges, causing it to fall onto the street, it is alleged by police.

Palm Beach Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Gavin Peachey said the taxi door was ripped off as the attacker tried to drag out the woman.

"The door has come right off its hinges," he said.

"It's significant damage."

The woman only found out she had been sexually assaulted when police told her, Sen Sgt Peachey said

"She's obviously distressed by it, it's not a nice thing," he said.

"You've fallen asleep, you think you're safe only to be told later while you were sleeping somebody has taken advantage of you."

Police they had no information about the alleged attacker other than his appearance.

"We haven't had any luck in identifying him, that's why we are asking the public's help to identify this person.

"The CCTV footage is very clear and we are hoping to find this person and get his version of what had occurred."

Police are now appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the man to come forward.