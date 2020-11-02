Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police guard unit after young family’s fire nightmare

by Judith Kerr
2nd Nov 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A police guard is standing outside a Logan Central house gutted by fire last night.

MAN DIES IN WOODRIDGE FIRE

FAMILY MOURNS MAN AFTER HOUSE FIRE

Police tape is cordoning off the area, where a young family was evacuated after the fire broke out just after 6pm.

A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.
A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.

 

 

 

 

The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.
The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.

 

The young family, including a baby, is being helped by the Logan House Fire Support Network.

Police are still investigating in an effort to determine the cause.

 

 

Police at the unit this morning.
Police at the unit this morning.

An adjoining unit has minor damage and those occupants were spending the night in other accommodation.

It took fire officers more than an hour to bring the fire under control but no one was injured.

 

Originally published as Police guard unit after young family's fire nightmare

More Stories

Show More
brisbane fire young family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, October 31 to November 1.

        Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash near Agnes Water...

        Callide vote count reaches halfway point

        Premium Content Callide vote count reaches halfway point

        News The results so far make for interesting reading …