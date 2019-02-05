Menu
A man has been capsicum sprayed and arrested after refusing to enter a random breath-testing station and assaulting a police officer. Picture: 9 News
Crime

Driver sprayed for refusing breath test

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Feb 2019 11:37 AM

POLICE were forced to use capsicum spray to subdue an aggressive driver pulled over for a routine random breath test in Adelaide over the weekend.

The man was pulled over on Edinburgh Road about 12.45am Saturday night and directed into a testing station.

The 26-year-old driver stopped his white Toyota on the roadside, however he refused to drive into the testing station, according to police.

"The driver became aggressive and assaulted the police officer," a police spokesperson told news.com.au.

Footage, which was obtained by 9 News and uploaded to Facebook, shows the driver talking with police before pushing his body through the window of the driver's seat of his car and yelling at police.

The man can be heard yelling, "What are you going to do?"

After warning the man, police sprayed him with capsicum spray. Afterwards, he can be heard yelling, "Get it out of my eyes."

Police allege the man became aggressive and refused to enter a testing centre. Picture: 9 News
The video then shows the man throwing a female officer to the ground while disabled by the spray.

The man, who police say is from Elizabeth, was arrested by police at the scene and charged with fail to comply and assaulting police.

He was granted bail and released. The man will appear in court next month.

Police deployed capsicum spray before arresting the man. Picture: 9 News
