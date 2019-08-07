Police find year's supply of drugs at dad's home

A GLADSTONE dad who tried to hide one of 21 marijuana plants when police came knocking to execute a search warrant has been placed on probation.

A GLADSTONE dad who tried to hide one of his 21 marijuana plants when police came knocking to execute a search warrant was placed on probation yesterday.

Andrew John Allinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges - producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing used pipes and possessing anything used in commission of a crime.

The court was told Allinson had been growing a year's supply of marijuana at his home when police executed the search warrant on March 22.

When police arrived at the home, the court was told, Allinson tried to hide one of his plants over the back fence.

Inside, police found 20 plants, a water and metal drug-smoking pipe, chemicals, lighting and fans used in connection with producing the marijuana. The court was told the majority of the plants were ready for harvesting and Allinson was in possession of a significant amount of the drug.

However, Allinson's entire operation had been created to serve his own medical needs, the court was told, and police did not alleged any "commercial” element to his offending.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said his client, 51, had suffered physical injuries as a result of working as a labourer for most of his life.

Mr Mitchell said Allinson also suffered other conditions that caused him pain. He had tried prescription drugs for the pain but developed other conditions as a result.

Mr Mitchell said his client had turned to marijuana to help deal with his symptoms.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Allinson was "lucky” that police had not alleged any commercial element to his offending. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and convictions were recorded.