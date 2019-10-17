Menu
Police find tent, lights, chemicals and drugs during search

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was told his drug set-up was somewhat "sophisticated" after police found his grow tent, lights, plants and other utensils during a search warrant.

Wade Leslie Byass pleaded guilty via telephone in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges: produce dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drugs, possess used drug utensils and possess anything use in the commission of a drug crime.

The 43-year-old's home was searched by police, and Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said his drug set-up had elements of 'sophistication'.

The court was told police found several marijuana plants at varying heights, 13.9 grams of loose marijuana, a grow tent, lights, chemical and other utensils.

The court was told Byass, a fruit-picker, suffered from chronic back pain and used the drug for pain relief.

Byass has a long history of drug production, the court was told.

In court Byass asked Mr Kinsella to consider not recording a conviction to allow him to continue his work.

But Mr Kinsella said Byass had previously had the benefit of no conviction recorded and his chances were up.

Byass was fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

