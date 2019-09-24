Menu
A glass drug pipe (generic). Pic: NT Police
News

Police find six points of meth in man’s undies

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man hid six points of meth in his underwear when police pulled over the vehicle he was a passenger of for a roadside drug test, a court was told.

Dominic Craig Ryan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

About 8.25pm on July 28 Ryan, 31 was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over for a roadside drug test.

The driver of the vehicle returned a positive result to drugs and the pair were detained for a search.

Ryan had hidden a clip-seal bag holding six points of methamphetamines in his underwear.

Police also found a glass pipe and a straw which Ryan told officers he used to smoke the meth.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client Ryan realised he “needed help”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Ryan to complete 12 months’ probation.

A conviction was recorded.

court crime drugs gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court meth
Gladstone Observer

