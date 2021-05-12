Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

Gladstone police are investigating a drug matter after cannabis was allegedly found in a woman’s pocket in Gladstone Central on Tuesday afternoon.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Service were called to Tank and Toolooa Streets at 5.30pm after initial reports of a car crash in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident involved a woman, 49, who had fallen off a push bike near the railway station.

The QPS spokeswoman said the woman was allegedly under the influence and police had allegedly found cannabis in her pocket.

She said no charges had yet been laid and investigations were continuing.