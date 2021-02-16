Police find man passed out at wheel after Boxing Day bender

Corey Dallas Lang, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in Biloela Magistrates Court last week before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

A Moura man who was busted by police asleep in the middle of a Baralaba street appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Corey Dallas Lang, 29, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Lang’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On the morning of December 27 2020, police from Banana attended an address on Baralaba-Banana Rd and responded to reports of a car parked in the middle of a suburban street.

Witness reports were confirmed when police observed a car parked in the middle of the road with it’s engine off and two male occupants inside.

Lang identified himself as the driver and police noted his glassy eyes, extreme disorientation and the smell of liquor on his breath.

A court heard Lang told police he had felt tired which caused him to stop driving and fall asleep while behind the wheel.

While police were conducting the interview Lang was unable to find his car keys and was fiddling around anxiously looking for them.

Lang admitted to police he consumed full strength beers and rum the night before and his session had wrapped up after midnight.

A subsequent blood-alcohol test returned a positive reading of 0.138 per cent.

Lang had one dated, relevant entry on his criminal record, however, Ms Lane said his reading was quite high.

“It is concerning that he was essentially passed out in his car in the middle of the road which posed a major danger to other road users,” she said.

Lang’s solicitor said because her client was drinking on Boxing Day he was not counting his drinks nor paying attention to what he was drinking.

Ms Beckinsale fined Lang $750 and disqualified him from driving for eight months, however, his application for a work license was approved.

