News

Police find house with guns, ammo during search warrant

Sarah Barnham
by
5th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A BOYNE Valley man caught with guns and ammunition in his home during a police search warrant has been released on parole.

Dwayn Christopher Spiller pleaded guilty via video from in custody at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to several charges including authority to possess explosives, possess shortened firearms, possess utensils or pipes that had been used, possess dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a category A weapon.

Police executed a search warrant at Spiller's Boyne Valley address on February 13.

Inside, police found a branded bolt action rifle with an empty magazine, a shortened rifle on top of the fridge and a stubby cooler containing ammunition. Spiller told police he used the guns to shoot "beasts” on his property but did not hold a licence. Police also found a water pipe and marijuana residue in a bathroom cupboard.

Spiller was already in custody serving a 15 month sentence for unrelated offending. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella sentenced him to four months in jail.

Mr Kinsella kept Spiller's parole release as of Monday but reminded Spiller he still had to serve the remaining sentence for the other offending on parole. A conviction was recorded.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court weapons
