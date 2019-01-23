Police find drugs, knuckle dusters in car search

Two Gladstone Region men have been arrested and charged after police allegedly found methylamphetamine and knuckle dusters in their car.

TWO Gladstone Region men have been arrested and charged after police allegedly found methylamphetamine and knuckle dusters in their car.

The vehicle the 34-year-old Telina man and 20-year-old Calliope man were in was pulled over by Moura police on the Dawson Highway near Moura at 9.30pm on Monday.

It's believed it was one of several randomly chosen cars pulled over.

Queensland Police Service told The Observer that during a search of the car the illicit drug methylamphetamine was found, as well as two brass knuckles, a prescription drug the men did not have a prescription for, and drug-using utensils.

The 20-year-old was charged with one count of possess dangerous drugs, one count of possessing restricted drugs, driving under the influence and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime. Queensland Police said the 34-year-old was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possess utensils and for the possession of knuckle dusters.

The pair is due to appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court on March 13.