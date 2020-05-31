Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police find body in Ipswich creek

Lachlan Mcivor
by
31st May 2020 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located a body in an Ipswich creek, which is believed to be that of a missing man from Goodna.

The body was found about noon in a creek off Woogaroo St, Goodna and a crime scene has been declared.

Investigations are continuing but police believe it could be the body of a 40-year-old man who was the subject of a police search. 

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

Kane Matkovich was reported missing to police on Friday after he was last seen at 2am on Wednesday at a Rissman St address.

Property belonging to him was located around the Goodna boat ramp, where police divers, SES and water police were concentrating their search efforts yesterday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or provide information using an online form here.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001110180.

More Stories

crime goodna police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spike in testing numbers in Gladstone after Blackwater case

        premium_icon Spike in testing numbers in Gladstone after Blackwater case

        News More people presenting for COVID-19 testing at BITS Medical Centre respiratory clinic following complex Blackwater case.

        COVID-19 lockdown a butcher’s heaven

        premium_icon COVID-19 lockdown a butcher’s heaven

        News Brendon Wilson, owner of Tannum and Kin Kora Meats, said he cannot wait for the...

        Council’s call for seat at the table after COAG dismantled

        premium_icon Council’s call for seat at the table after COAG dismantled

        News Concern council will be excluded as Australia plans its recovery.

        DRINK DRIVERS: Four motorists in court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Four motorists in court this week

        News FOUR motorists pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink...