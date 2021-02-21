Police find 10 marijuana plants in raid

A 23-year-old has been caught with 10 marijuana plants.

A Gladstone painter has escaped criminal conviction after he was found with 10 marijuana plants.

Joshua Paul Kelly, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told Kelly was located with 10 marijuana plants, 7g of marijuana, bongs, a grinder and a set of scales on December 3.

The prosecution noted Kelly had only one prior court appearance that was not of a like nature.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the full-time painter had plans to relocate from Gladstone.

He asked the court to not record a criminal conviction against his client which the prosecution did not object to.

Kelly was fined $1000 and no criminal conviction was recorded.

