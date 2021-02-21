Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 23-year-old has been caught with 10 marijuana plants.
A 23-year-old has been caught with 10 marijuana plants.
Crime

Police find 10 marijuana plants in raid

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 12:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone painter has escaped criminal conviction after he was found with 10 marijuana plants.

Joshua Paul Kelly, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told Kelly was located with 10 marijuana plants, 7g of marijuana, bongs, a grinder and a set of scales on December 3.

The prosecution noted Kelly had only one prior court appearance that was not of a like nature.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the full-time painter had plans to relocate from Gladstone.

He asked the court to not record a criminal conviction against his client which the prosecution did not object to.

Kelly was fined $1000 and no criminal conviction was recorded.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone drug production gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funny or a sick joke? What do you think of this sign?

        Premium Content Funny or a sick joke? What do you think of this sign?

        Offbeat Country publican Mitch Brennan explains his ‘humorous’ take on COVID.

        Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

        Premium Content Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

        Crime He demanded she delete a number of screenshots in front of him.

        UPDATE: Four escape injury in guardrail crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Four escape injury in guardrail crash

        Breaking Emergency services have left the scene.