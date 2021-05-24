Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

Kyle Dean Boney, 23, pleaded guilty to several charges via video-link in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

Kyle Dean Boney, 23, pleaded guilty to several charges via video-link in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

A man who led police on a wild pursuit through suburban Gladstone after days on the run appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Kyle Dean Boney, 23, pleaded guilty to 21 charges including burglary, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of evading police.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths briefed Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford on the facts of Boney’s offending, the worst of which began on April 24, 2021.

On that day Gladstone police were notified a stolen Holden ute was on its way to Gladstone after evading police up and down the Queensland coast.

The ute had originally been stolen from a suburb in Cairns and the driver, Boney, had stolen fuel on two occasions including in Emerald and Aitkenvale over a two-day period.

Police observed the ute on Hansen Road and followed it into a service station, with unmarked police cars parking at either end of the vehicle.

As police exited their vehicles, Boney intentionally reversed into the police vehicle at speed and spun the ute’s tyres as he sped from the scene.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Later, police observed the ute driving along Auckland Street and followed Boney onto Harbour Terrace.

They observed him make a sharp turn onto McClintock Street, where he lost control of the ute.

Boney then got out of the vehicle and ran from police into mangroves and eventually a waterway to avoid apprehension.

A police dog squad attended and directed Boney a number of times to exit the water, to which he refused.

As a result, the dog squad was deployed, entered the waterway and apprehended Boney who was taken to the shore and arrested.

Mr Woodford sentenced Boney to a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with a parole release date of October 24, 2021. Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

– Home terror: “I’m going to f****** burn the house down”

– Man jailed after threatening to take a hostage