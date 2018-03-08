'Superman and Wonder Woman have the same job': Female cops

YOU CAN be whoever you want to be.

That's the message Gladstone's female police officers have for girls and women in the region.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said things had come a long way for women working in what society previously considered a male-dominated profession.

She said the old-school culture and stigma associated with females in law enforcement was well and truly on its way out and exactly that - old school.

Sen-Const Brooks said if aspiring female police officers were seeking a career with QPS, they should focus on their studies.

"The main asset are communication skills," she said.

She encouraged students to practice face to face communication and break the habit of talking from behind a screen.

WOMEN IN BLUE: Constable Mel Shepherd, Sergeant Sally Moreton, Constable Kirsty Taylor are three og Gladstone Police Station's female officers. Sarah Steger

"If you can communicate, you can do this job."

First year officer Kristy Taylor said there was no difference between her and her male colleagues.

"I can do my job just as well as any male," she said.

With a change in attitude of what men and women can do, a change in opportunities has come about too.

"There's more opportunities for promotion ... it's all equal," Sen-Constable Brooks said.

"In the current environment there's more awareness of the stigma around female police officers."

This stigma is irrelevant in 2018 - a year where female empowerment is everywhere.

"Superman and wonder woman have the same job."