Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

Police say the community response to COVID-19 laws is to be commended. Photo: Bev Lacey

Police say the community response to COVID-19 laws is to be commended. Photo: Bev Lacey

GLADSTONE police are encouraging the community to continue adhering to new laws implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said police had seen no significant spikes in crime over the past few weeks and the community response to new laws was to be commended.

Snr Sgt Goodwin said police were focusing on helping the community through these extraordinary times, but warned that anyone flouting the health directions would be fined $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations.

"Compassion and communication come first and compliance is certainly a distant third element that we are looking at," he said.

"The local community has been amazing during this process and we can't commend the community enough for their work with us and other government agencies in socially distancing and reducing the risk to our community."

With residents in lockdown, Snr Sgt Goodwin said people had been vigilant in reporting any suspicious circumstances to police.

"They have been vigilant around their own private and also public property, they are reporting matters to us that just don't look right and we are following up on them," he said.

"The community should be commended for their efforts and the way they are working in with us."

In the past 24 hours, Queensland has recorded no new cases of coronavirus, with the total standing at 1019, with 20 people in hospital.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this was the first time in the past 81 days no new cases had been recorded.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said there had been only a handful of cases over the past few days.

"So that means that all of the strategies that are in place are working and more importantly than that, Queenslanders have heard the message and are following it," she said.

"We know that if we were to significantly release any of those restrictions that we would probably end up like some other countries have."