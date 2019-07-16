Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm.
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm. Brooke Duncan
News

Police draw rifles in dramatic arrest on suburban street

Zoe Bell
by
16th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED police officers have made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla.

Rifle-wielding police arrived at a premises on Birkett St about 12.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp a man had been arrested and no shots were fired.

It is understood the alleged offender was in possession of a rifle. 

Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St
Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St Brooke Duncan

The Chinchilla News captured a photo at a block of units of a man restrained on the ground next to a police officer holding a rifle.

More to come...

arrest chinchilla emergency police qps western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    Breaking A CAR has crashed into a pole outside an Auckland St business, after it's believed it was hit by another car.

    WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    premium_icon WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    Business Judge dashes WICET's case for $130m payout from New Hope

    Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    premium_icon Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    News Find out how you can participate in survey

    FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    premium_icon FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    Business Find out how you can score a cupcake during the relaunch ceremony