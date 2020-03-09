Menu
Crime

Police dig for clues linked to missing Qld woman

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 11:27 AM
Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have started digging for items connected to the alleged homicide of a Hervey Bay woman.

This morning police began excavating an area in Maryborough on the Fraser Coast.

 

 

Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.
Hervey Bay's Shae Francis.

 

 

"Further information has been received by police suggesting there are items at the Ariadne Street site that could assist with further investigations of Shae Francis' disappearance," a Queensland Police Service statement said.

 

Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.
Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.

 

Cooper has also been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering and one count of stealing.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

