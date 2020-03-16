Menu
Police dig fails to find missing Qld woman

by Christine Flatley
16th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

An excavation at a Queensland property has failed to unearth any evidence of a woman who hasn't been seen for more than a year.

Forensic officers spent five days scouring the Maryborough property at Ariadne Street last week in the hope of finding something that would shed further light on the suspicious disappearance of Shae Francis.

Detectives said on Monday they are "satisfied with the extensive search of the area" but announced nothing has turned up.

 

Shae Francis was last seen in early October 2018.
Ms Francis was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital when she visited a sick relative in early October 2018.

The 35-year-old was reported missing in March 2019.

Victoria man Jason Cooper, 44, has been charged with her manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

Police believe he killed Ms Francis between October 14 and 24, 2018 at a unit on the esplanade at Torquay, a suburb of Hervey Bay.

Cooper also allegedly stole a dress, make-up case, mobile phone, bank card and identification cards from Ms Francis.

He is accused of interfering with her corpse some time before December 16, 2018.

He was extradited from Victoria in June and was remanded in custody to reappear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in April.

