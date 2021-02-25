Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire
Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire
Crime

Police crack down on hoons in CQ towns

Eilish Massie
25th Feb 2021 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire.

An ongoing police investigation has revealed several incidents where hoons have been caught in the Moura and Banana areas.

More than $3795 in fines were issued to offenders, with two offenders losing their driver’s license as a consequence.

Moura Police released a statement on social media.

“These identifications could not have taken place without the assistance of the public,” the post said.

“Moura Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take the appropriate action to stop this behaviour.

“Hoons are a danger on the road, and pose a significant risk to not only themselves, but all road users.”

To report hooning offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or the Hoon Hotline on 134 666.

banana shire queensland police road hoons
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Premium Content CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Property One lucky buyer has scored a piece of paradise off the coast of Gladstone.

        Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        News Crews responded to the incident at Captain Creek.

        Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

        Premium Content Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

        Crime The 20-year-old will not have to spend any time behind bars. WARNING GRAPHIC...

        REVEALED: Locations where dogs attacked Ergon workers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Locations where dogs attacked Ergon workers

        Pets & Animals There have been three dog attacks on Ergon Energy workers in CQ over the last 18...