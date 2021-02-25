Police crack down on hoons in CQ towns

Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire

Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire.

An ongoing police investigation has revealed several incidents where hoons have been caught in the Moura and Banana areas.

More than $3795 in fines were issued to offenders, with two offenders losing their driver’s license as a consequence.

Moura Police released a statement on social media.

“These identifications could not have taken place without the assistance of the public,” the post said.

“Moura Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take the appropriate action to stop this behaviour.

“Hoons are a danger on the road, and pose a significant risk to not only themselves, but all road users.”

To report hooning offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or the Hoon Hotline on 134 666.