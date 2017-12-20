Menu
Police continue hunt for Boyne bridge armed robbery suspect

John Oxley Bridge, Tannum Sands.
Tegan Annett
by

THE search for a young man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife early Tuesday morning continues today.

The man, described to have scruffy brown hair and be about 175cm tall, approached another man armed with a knife on John Oxley Bridge at 12.30am Tuesday.

Earlier | Police hunt Boyne River Bridge armed robbery suspect

The assailant allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and demanded he hand over personal possessions - but the victim fought back and was able to get away without anything being stolen.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed to The Observer this morning no one was in custody or had been charged for the alleged attempted armed robbery.

HUNTING SUSPECT: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Lucy addresses the media outside Gladstone Police Station.
Yesterday Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Lucy recommended people to be aware of their surroundings and travel with another person if you can.

"If you can, avoid travelling at that time of night," he said.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  armed robbery crime gladstone police tannum sands

Local Partners