NOT FORGOTTEN: Police march down Auckland St in Gladstone for Police Remembrance Day on September 27.
News

Police commemorate fallen officers

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
ON FRIDAY morning police around the state paused to remember those who had fallen in their line of work.

Police marched down Auckland St to the Anglican Church for National Police Remembrance Day.

They joined police from around the state at various locations who paused to pay tribute to 147 fallen Queensland Police Service officers on the event’s 30th anniversary.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll spoke at an event in the newly dedicated Queensland Police Memorial in Brisbane, following a march from Queens Garden.

“The importance of us as a Service coming together to recognise the greatest sacrifice that can be made by our colleagues cannot be overlooked,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“We must never forget those who have been lost to us and similarly, we must never forget their families, their partners, their friends and their colleagues, who have also sacrificed and lost so much.”

