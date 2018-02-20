Police chase taxi to marina after fight on Auckland St

POLICE have responded to a fight between at least two men on Auckland St outside the Young Australian Hotel.

Officers raced to the scene at 6.40pm after a witness called 000 and said one of the men involved may have had a gun.

By the time police arrived the men had left the scene in a taxi, which officers followed and intercepted on Marina Dr near the ferry terminal about five minutes later.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been responding to reports of a gun, but had not found one when they searched the men.

The spokesman said no official complaint had yet been made to police.

"It doesn't look like (we're) taking any further action at this stage," he said.