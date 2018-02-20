Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISTURBANCE: Police outside the Young Australian Hotel.
DISTURBANCE: Police outside the Young Australian Hotel. Andrew Thorpe
News

Police chase taxi to marina after fight on Auckland St

Andrew Thorpe
Gregory Bray
by and
20th Feb 2018 7:59 PM

POLICE have responded to a fight between at least two men on Auckland St outside the Young Australian Hotel.

Officers raced to the scene at 6.40pm after a witness called 000 and said one of the men involved may have had a gun.

By the time police arrived the men had left the scene in a taxi, which officers followed and intercepted on Marina Dr near the ferry terminal about five minutes later.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been responding to reports of a gun, but had not found one when they searched the men.

The spokesman said no official complaint had yet been made to police.

"It doesn't look like (we're) taking any further action at this stage," he said.

 

INTERCEPTED: Officers speak to a group of men on Marina Dr after the incident.
INTERCEPTED: Officers speak to a group of men on Marina Dr after the incident. Andrew Thorpe
auckland st gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer
Another biorefinery project in the pipeline for Gladstone

Another biorefinery project in the pipeline for Gladstone

News Gladstone selected to be the "hub in the wheel" of a major biorefinery project.

'You're the boss, mate': Man keeps interrupting magistrate

'You're the boss, mate': Man keeps interrupting magistrate

News Selwyn Noel Eather, 53, said he hadn't knowingly ingested meth.

Servo's fuel price shocks Tannum Sands community

Servo's fuel price shocks Tannum Sands community

News Should unleaded cost more than 150 cents per litre?

Welcome to The Observer's new-look website

Welcome to The Observer's new-look website

News You will notice a cleaner, more modern look here at The Observer.

Local Partners