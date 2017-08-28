Police chase ends in embarrassing fall for young man

A YOUNG man's attempt to evade the police came to an embarrassing end when he tripped over in a driveway, a court has heard.

Shaye Mitchell Henry, 20, was chased on foot by Gladstone police after a drunken incident on May 23.

Henry became intoxicated during a night out and was reported to be "going off” by concerned members of the public, who dialled triple-0.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Donna Sperling, said during Henry's outburst he threw rubbish bins around, screamed at people and cars, and violently attempted to gain entry to a locked hotel door.

Police found Henry in the middle of the road yelling at people from a hotel balcony.

While police were speaking to Henry he stood up straight, smiled, raised his middle finger at them and started to run.

Police chased him on foot, telling him he was under arrest.

That didn't stop him but about 100m into the chase, Henry tumbled as he tripped over in a driveway.

Police officers finally restrained him and as they walked him to their vehicle, he said he didn't want to go back to jail.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Henry had since moved to Maryborough in order to leave his drinking habit behind.

"He wanted to get away from people he associated with. He accepts he has issues with alcohol ... he is getting help.”

Henry was on parole at the time and Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced him to one month imprisonment, wholly suspended and recorded the conviction.