Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

Jessica Lamb
Ashley Carter
by and
15th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30pm:

TWO people believed to be behind an armed carjacking of a woman in Hervey Bay have been arrested after police hunted them down the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast.

The men allegedly stole the woman's white Toyota Corolla a gunpoint about 10am before fleeing and driving south at speed along the highway.

The police pursuit ended about 250km south when the car crashed near Roys Rd and officers descended on the wreckage, arresting the men inside.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed to southbound traffic, causing major delays.

More to come.

CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway.
CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway. 7 News Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 12.10pm:

It is understood the car is now south of Gympie.

10.30am: POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

It is understood the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fccrime gun police chase stolen car

Just In

    The worst baby names of 2019

    The worst baby names of 2019
    • 15th Nov 2019 3:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPLY NOW: Funding for drought-affected towns

        premium_icon APPLY NOW: Funding for drought-affected towns

        News Communities hardest hit by drought are encouraged to apply for the Building Better Regions Fund.

        Key clue to identify dodgy tradesmen targeting CQ homes

        premium_icon Key clue to identify dodgy tradesmen targeting CQ homes

        News Gladstone residents told to be vigilant when approached by ‘tradies’

        Snake bite puts woman in hospital

        premium_icon Snake bite puts woman in hospital

        News Paramedics were notified earlier this morning.

        IN COURT: 15 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 15 people listed to appear today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...