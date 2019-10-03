Menu
Crime

Police charge man over crash that killed 14yo girl

Ali Kuchel
by
3rd Oct 2019 6:29 PM


A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after he allegedly hit and killed a young girl riding her bicycle to feed her horses last year.

Today Forensic Crash Unit officers served a man with a notice to appear following the investigation of the fatal crash that occurred at Mount Tarampa on October 8, 2018.

It will be alleged about 4.20pm on October 8, the man's Toyota Hiace was travelling east on Mount Tarampa Rd when it collided with the 14-year-old girl riding a bicycle.

The bicycle was travelling in the same direction, on the side of the road.

The girl was airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital for medical treatment however she later passed away.

A 57-year-old Raceview man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 31.

