Vincent Raymond Allen.
Vincent Raymond Allen. Dan Peled/AAP
Crime

O'Dempsey charged with Vincent Allen murder

20th Aug 2019 12:27 PM
UPDATE: The Courier-Mail is reporting gangland figure Vincent O'Dempsey has been charged with Allen's 1964 murder.

EARLIER: POLICE have charged an 80-year-old Wacol man with the murder of Vincent Raymond Allen in Warwick.

Mr Allen was last seen alive in a vehicle driven by a known associate around 5pm on April 18, 1964.

He was never seen again, and his body was never found.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services announced a $250,000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for the murder of Vincent Raymond Allen in or around the Warwick area in April 1964.
In April 1980, the State Coroner declared Allen dead, and said his death had likely occurred in the Warwick area.

The arrest follows the confirmation of a $250,000 reward for information relating to his murder earlier this year.

According to a Queensland Police Media statement, the reward formed an important component of a cold case review conducted by investigators from the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team and Brisbane Region.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A $250,000 reward remains on offer for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the people responsible for Allen's murder. 

In addition, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

Toowoomba Chronicle

