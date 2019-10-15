Menu
TRADITION: Uncle Richard Johnson and Brett Schafferius unveil the new plaque at the acknowledgment to country plaque ceremony at the Gladstone police station on.
Police celebrate our indigenous heritage

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
POLICE officers in Gladstone paused to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community with the unveiling of a plaque.

At a ceremony, held outside the police station today, guest speakers including indigenous elder Uncle Richard Johnson and Assistant Commissioner Brett Schafferius who spoke on building relationships between police and the indigenous community.

Richard Johnson speaks at the acknowledgment to country plaque ceremony.
They acknowledged the “Look to the Stars” artwork created by Gilimbaa artist Jenna Lee representing trust, relationships and respect between the communities.

Kepmum Pikininis dancers perform at the Gladstone police station.
Gladstone Inspector Darren Somerville said the ceremony was a way of celebrating the regions indigenous roots.

“It’s recognising what they’ve done for this community and a way for us to interact more with them,” Somerville said.

“The plaque unveiled today will be a permanent reminder in the station and that will stay there forever more as well as the artwork that’s on the doors now.”

Kepmum Pikininis dancers perform at the ceremony.
He said the police hoped to create strong relationships with indigenous people.

aboriginal and torres strait islander acknowledgement to country gladstone police indigenous culture
