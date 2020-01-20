Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway.
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Crime

Police cars rammed, dog squad deployed in dramatic chase

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Jan 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WANTED man allegedly rammed a police car in a desperate attempt to escape after the dog squad tracked him down in a dramatic chase.

An off-duty police officer spotted a suspected stole car on the Old Bruce Highway at Yandina yesterday before traffic police, general officers and the dog squad were called in to help about 1.30pm.

The man driving the suspected stolen silver Commadore allegedly rammed into the dog squad vehicle while trying to flee from police.

The dog squad sniffed out the car, believed to have been stolen from Kunda Park on Thursday, parked at a camp site and the alleged offender panicked.

The man in his 30s allegedly rammed into the police car three times when he spotted the crews in an attempt to escape.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of car theft, among other offences. 

More Stories

Show More
car theft editors picks old bruce highway qps sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys savage Qld hazard reduction burning

        premium_icon Fireys savage Qld hazard reduction burning

        News Senior Queensland firefighters have slammed the State Government’s hazard reduction process, saying fuel loads aren’t being monitored.

        • 20th Jan 2020 9:50 AM
        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        News They’ve only been running for two weeks but venue manager Tom Ranginui is excited...

        • 20th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Police on scene at suspicious car fire

        premium_icon Police on scene at suspicious car fire

        News AN abandoned vehicle was on fire at Byellee this morning.

        FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        premium_icon FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        News POLICE are urging business owners to check money notes after a woman was handed...