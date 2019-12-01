Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police vehicle allegedly damaged by a Jeep during a police chase.
A police vehicle allegedly damaged by a Jeep during a police chase. Supplied
Crime

Police car used to stop alleged chase caused by two teens

by Lea Emery, Gold Coast Bulletin
1st Dec 2019 12:07 PM

POLICE car was seriously damaged after two teenage boys allegedly led police on a chase across the Gold Coast in a stolen car.

It is alleged the pursuit, which started in Burleigh Waters, only ended when the 12-year old and 15-year-old crashed into the police car in Tugun.

Police alleged the white Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken during a burglary of a Catalina Crt, Mermaid Waters home on Friday.

About 11.50pm last night the police helicopter allegedly spotted the car driving erratically on Bermuda St, Burleigh Waters.

The Jeep was tracked until road spikes were used on the M1.

The car was followed until it collided with a police car at Tugun.

No was seriously injured in the crash.

A 15-year-old Bray Park boy was charged with 11 offences including two counts of enter dwelling with intent, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of evade, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, driving unlicensed and possession of a drug utensil.

A 12-year-old Red Hill boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

damage to police property editors picks jeep police chase teenagers
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council explores another potential fix for smelly algae

        premium_icon Council explores another potential fix for smelly algae

        News MORE work is expected to be done in coming days to rid the creek near Agnes Water main beach of an unprecedented algae event.

        4WD enthusiast creates trip to help farmers

        premium_icon 4WD enthusiast creates trip to help farmers

        News Ten vehicles will heap up to Cape York as part of the fundraiser for...

        Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact

        premium_icon Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact

        News The veteran and former volunteer was convicted in 2018 of maintaining an unlawful...

        Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        premium_icon Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        News Get your pluggers and cork hats out, this street parade is going to be a big one. ...