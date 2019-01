Police are investigating a report of a missing person in bushland near Lowmead.

POLICE have been called to investigate a report of a missing person possibly lost in bushland near Lowmead.

The person had placed a post on social media at 2am this morning stating she had a sore foot and couldn't move.

The person also posted a photo of the GPS co-ordinates of their location.

Concerned friends and family have notified the Police.