Police were called to a brawl between teenagers overnight. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE have broken up an altercation between teenagers in Kin Kora overnight.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police were called to Sun Valley Rd and Philip St at 5.20pm where the teenagers had been exchanging punches.

He said it was unlikely any charges would result from the incident.